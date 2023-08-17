Jharkhand: NDA, I.N.D.I.A alliance candidates file nomination for Dumri by-poll

AMN

NDA candidate from Dumri Assembly seat Yashoda Devi filed her nomination papers to the Returning Officer in the Sub-Divisional Magistrates Office at Dumri under Giridih district of Jharkhand.

AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto was present on the occasion. I-N-D-I-A alliance candidate Bebi Devi, wife of former Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto also filed her nomination for the bye-election on the last date of filing of nomination.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren held election rally on Thursday in support of I-N-D-I-A alliance candidate Bebi Devi in Giridih.

The bye-election to the Dumri legislative assembly seat will be held on 5th of September, and counting will be done on 8th of September. The election to the Dumri Assembly seat has been necessitated after former Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto died due to severe health issues and organ failure.