CBI mobilises team of 53 officers from units across country to probe Manipur violence cases

CBI has mobilised a team of 53 officers, including 29 women, drawn from its units across the country to probe Manipur violence cases. The team, formed under a Joint Director level officer, includes three DIGs and a Superintendent of Police. It is understood to be the first of its kind mobilisation where such a large number of women officers have been simultaneously pressed into service. In the meantime, security forces recovered eight firearms and 112 rounds of ammunition from different districts of violence-hit Manipur. Six explosives were also seized. The recoveries were made from Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts.