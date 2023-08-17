Relief & rescue operations continue in full swing in landslide affected areas of Himachal Pradesh

AMN

Relief and rescue operations in landslide-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh continued on war footing. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhhu said that the state government is preparing a comprehensive long-term plan with a provision of around 800 crore rupees, aiming to reduce the impact of future disasters.

During the rescue campaign in the Shiv Temple area of Summerhill, Shimla, the body of Professor P.L. Sharma, the Head of the Mathematics Department at Himachal Pradesh University, was found today. His identity was confirmed by the ring he was wearing on his finger. With this development, the death toll has risen to 14. Alongside NDRF and SDRF teams, the police and local residents are actively involved in relief and rescue efforts.

According to information from the State Disaster Management Authority, during the monsoon season in the state, incidents related to heavy rainfall, landslides, and floods have resulted in a total of 327 fatalities and 318 injuries, with 38 people still missing. The state has also suffered property loss of more than 7000 crore rupees so far.