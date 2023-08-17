Govt will provide all kind of assistance to deal with natural calamity in Himachal Pradesh: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

AMN

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the government will provide all kind of assistance to deal with natural calamity in the Himachal Pradesh.

Talking to mediapersons in New Delhi on Thursday, Mr. Thakur said that more than 12 NDRF teams and Air Force teams are already working at the ground level in the relief and rescue operations. He added that any requirement coming from the state, the centre will look into it.

The Minister said that Prime Minister and Home Minister themselves have been very keen and helpful towards Himachal Pradesh.

Expressing his condolences over the loss of lives, Mr. Thakur said that in this hour of crisis, the government stands with the people of Himachal Pradesh.

He added the government will look into what could be the best way to address the situation.

Mr Thakur said that the BJP’s local leaders have already visited the bereaved families and offered all kind of support to them.