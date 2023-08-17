इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2023 10:15:39      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt will provide all kind of assistance to deal with natural calamity in Himachal Pradesh: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the government will provide all kind of assistance to deal with natural calamity in the Himachal Pradesh.

Talking to mediapersons in New Delhi on Thursday, Mr. Thakur said that more than 12 NDRF teams and Air Force teams are already working at the ground level in the relief and rescue operations. He added that any requirement coming from the state, the centre will look into it.

The Minister said that Prime Minister and Home Minister themselves have been very keen and helpful towards Himachal Pradesh.

Expressing his condolences over the loss of lives, Mr. Thakur said that in this hour of crisis, the government stands with the people of Himachal Pradesh.

He added the government will look into what could be the best way to address the situation.

Mr Thakur said that the BJP’s local leaders have already visited the bereaved families and offered all kind of support to them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

میوات میں جلائی اور توڑی گئی مسجدوں کی مرمت کا کام شروع

مولانا ارشد مدنی کی ہدایت پر متاثرہ علاقوں میں بڑے پیمانے پر ...

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separates from propulsion module

AMN ISRO successfully separated Chandrayaan-3's lander module from the spacecraft's propulsion module toda ...

Eminent scientist & former DRDO Chairman Dr. V.S. Arunachalam passes away

AMN / WEB DESK VS Arunachalam, a former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) director gener ...

@Powered By: Logicsart