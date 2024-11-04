Jharkhand Elections: Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto, Promises UCC

AMN / RANCHI

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the party’s manifesto – Sankalp Patra for Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi on Sunday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sanjay Seth, and BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi were present during the launch.

Addressing this occasion Mr Shah said if BJP is voted to power Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the Jharkhand but tribal will be out of purview of UCC. He said rule will be framed to check Bangladeshi infiltration from Santhal Pargana areas as it has changed the demography of the state.

Mr. Shah said infiltrators have snatched land from tribals after marrying tribal women. Union Home Minister said after making law, land of tribals will be returned with retrospective effect. Mr. Shah said each woman in the state will be given two thousand one hundred rupees per month under the “Gogo-Didi” Yojana. All families will be provided an LPG cylinder at a cost of five hundred rupees, and two free cylinders will be given on the occasion of Deepawali and Rakshabandhan.

Unemployed graduate and postgraduate youths will receive two thousand rupees per month for two years. He said, five lakh employment opportunities will be provided within five years. Two lakh eighty-seven thousand government vacant posts will be filled in a timely manner.