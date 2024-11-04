Priyanka Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi resume campaigning in Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Leader of the Oppostion in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi resumed yet another round of campaigning in Wayanad Parliamentary constituency today.

Both leaders participated in a public meeting at Mananthavady, while Priyanka addressed a separate meeting at Valad. Priyanka is also scheduled to address at Korome and Thariyode, while Rahul will address one more meeting at Areekode this afternoon. Priyanka will continue campaigning in the constituency till the 7th of this month.

While LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri focussed his efforts in Thiruvambady area, NDA’s Navya Haridas was engaged in door-to-door campaign in various Panchayats in Kalpetta