THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS

Priyanka Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi resume campaigning in Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency

Nov 4, 2024

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Leader of the Oppostion in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi resumed yet another round of campaigning in Wayanad Parliamentary constituency today.

Both leaders participated in a public meeting at Mananthavady, while Priyanka addressed a separate meeting at Valad. Priyanka is also scheduled to address at Korome and Thariyode, while Rahul will address one more meeting at Areekode this afternoon. Priyanka will continue campaigning in the constituency till the 7th of this month.

While LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri focussed his efforts in Thiruvambady area, NDA’s Navya Haridas was engaged in door-to-door campaign in various Panchayats in Kalpetta

Related Post

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand Elections: Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto, Promises UCC

Nov 4, 2024
POLITICS

BJP Demands Apology from Congress

Nov 1, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES POLITICS

PM Modi slams Congress for making ‘false promises’ to people

Nov 1, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Hemant Soren Counters Amit Shah’s Infiltration Allegation With Sheikh Hasina Jibe

November 4, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana Minister Urges Farmers to Avoid Stubble Burning

November 4, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR: Air Quality Continues to Remain in ‘Very Poor’ Category

November 4, 2024
POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand Elections: Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto, Promises UCC

November 4, 2024