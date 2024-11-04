Haryana Minister Urges Farmers to Avoid Stubble Burning

Haryana Farmer’s Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana has advised farmers to avoid burning stubble so that the fertility of the soil remains intact and the environment is not harmed. He said that on one hand the government is taking strict action against the incidents of stubble burning, while on the other hand it is also helping the farmers in stubble management through various schemes.

After the government’s strictness, all the officers of the district are reaching the fields themselves to extinguish the fire set by the farmers. One such case came to light in Pyot village of Karnal when the managing director of the sugar mill, Hitendra Kumar along with other officials extinguished the fire with leaves and twigs of trees. Mr. Kumar said that everyone has to understand their responsibility.

He told that a compressed biogas plant is being installed in the sugar mill. He said that he is sending a proposal to the government on behalf of the mill to buy the stubble. The stubble of the area and organic waste from the vegetable market will be purchased and gas will be made from it. It will benefit the farmers.