Hemant Soren Counters Amit Shah’s Infiltration Allegation With Sheikh Hasina Jibe

‘शेख हसीना को शरण दी… और बात करते हैं बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठियों की’, हेमंत सोरेन का अमित शाह से सवाल

AMN / Ranchi

The issue of “infiltration” in the BJP manifesto for Jharkhand elections released by the Union minister Amit Shah evoked a sharp response from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Mr Soren has pointed out that infiltration from Bangladesh takes place through BJP-ruled states and questioned on what basis the Centre has given asylum to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“I would like to know whether the BJP has some sort of internal understanding with Bangladesh,” he said today while addressing an election rally at Ranka in Garhwa Assembly seat.

“Please tell us on what basis you allowed the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh to land in India and seek asylum. Infiltrators from Bangladesh enter India through BJP-ruled states. They are saying it themselves,” he added.

While releasing the BJP manifesto, Amit Shah had accused the state of giving “shelter” to infiltrators.

“You have given shelter to infiltrators. You made infiltrators your votebank. Today I would like to inform the people of Jharkhand that by putting an end to appeasement politics, the BJP will drive out infiltrators and rebuild Jharkhand from scratch,” he had said.

Infiltration, though, is secondary to the big election issue that is expected to dominate the campaign – the BJP promise of implementing Uniform Civil Code, which has created a controversy in the tribal-dominated pockets of the state.