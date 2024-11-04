Jharkhand Election Watch: 174 candidates have criminal cases, 235 are crorepatis..

The Jharkhand Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 682 out of 683 candidates, who are contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase I. One Independent candidate namely Brajendra Hemrom contesting from Torpa (ST) constituency has not been analysed due to the unavailability of his clear and complete affidavit on the ECI website at the time of making this report.

Criminal Background

Candidates with Criminal Cases: Out of 682 candidates analyzed , 174 (26%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 127(19%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases : Among the major parties, 20 (56%) out of 36 candidates analysed from BJP, 11 (65%) out of 17 candidates analysed from INC, 11 (48%) out of 23 candidates analysed from JMM, 8 (28%) out of 29 candidates analysed from BSP, 3 (60%) out of 5 candidates analysed from RJD and 2 (100%) out of 2 candidates analysed from JD(U) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases : Among the major parties,15(42%)out of 36 candidates analysed from BJP, 8(47%) out of 17 candidates analysed from INC, 7 (30%) out of 23 candidates analysed from JMM, 6 (21%) out of 29 candidates analysed from BSP, 3 (60%) out of 5 candidates analysed from RJD and 2 (100%) out of 2 candidates analysed from JD(U) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Figure: Party Wise Percentage of Candidates with Criminal Cases

Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 11 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 4 candidates have declared cases related to murder ( IPC Section -302 ) against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 40 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder ( IPC Section 307 and BNS Section 109 ) against themselves.

Red Alert Constituencies*: 29(67%) out of 43 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase I as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 26% candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Jharkhand Elections Phase 1 have given tickets from 28 % to 100 % candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. The Supreme Court in its directions dated 13th February, 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates. As per these mandatory guidelines, the reasons for such selection has to be with reference to qualifications, achievements and merit of the candidate concerned. During the recent 2 State Assembly elections held in 2024, it was observed that political parties gave unfounded and baseless reasons like popularity of the person, does good social work, cases are politically motivated etc. These are not sound and cogent reasons for fielding candidates with tainted backgrounds. This data clearly shows that political parties have no interest in reforming the electoral system and our democracy will continue to suffer at the hands of lawbreakers who become lawmakers.

Financial Background

Figure: Share of Wealth among the Contesting Candidates

Share of wealth among candidates: The share of wealth amongst the candidates contesting in the Jharkhand assembly elections 2024 phase I is as follows:

Value of assets (Rs.) Number of candidates Percentage of Candidates Rs. 5 crores and above 63 9.24% Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 5 crores 78 11.44% Rs. 50 lakhs to Rs. 2 crores 198 29.03% Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs. 50 lakhs 199 29.18% less than Rs. 10 lakhs 144 21.11%

Table: Share of wealth amongst contesting candidates

Crorepati Candidates : Out of the 682 candidates , 235 (34%) are crorepatis.

: Out of the candidates are crorepatis. Party wise Crorepati Candidates: The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Among the major parties 30(83%) out of 36 candidates analysed from BJP, 18(78%) out of 23 candidates analysed from JMM, 16(94%) out of 17 candidates analysed from INC, 7(24%) out of 29 candidates analysed from BSP, 4(80%) out of 5 candidates analysed from RJD and2(100%) out of 2 candidates analysed from JD(U) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.