Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian & European markets end in gain

Apr 15, 2025
Asian & European markets end in gain

Major Asian stocks edged up today. Singapore’s Strait Times index surged over 2.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi Index as well as Japan’s Nikkei, both gained over 0.8 per cent each, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.23 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite index rose slightly 0.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, major European indices were also trading with gains. Germany’s DAX advanced over 0.9 per cent, London’s FTSE 100 added almost 0.8 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was trading over 0.2 per cent up, when reports last came in

India inflation eases sharply to 3.34% in March, monsoon to shape policy outlook

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade April 15: Markets shine in green

Apr 15, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India inflation eases to 3.34% in March, monsoon to shape policy outlook

Apr 15, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Trade Deficit Widens as Global Tariff Pressures Mount

Apr 15, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian & European markets end in gain

15 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade April 15: Markets shine in green

15 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India inflation eases to 3.34% in March, monsoon to shape policy outlook

15 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Trade Deficit Widens as Global Tariff Pressures Mount

15 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!