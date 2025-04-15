Asian & European markets end in gain

Major Asian stocks edged up today. Singapore’s Strait Times index surged over 2.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi Index as well as Japan’s Nikkei, both gained over 0.8 per cent each, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.23 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite index rose slightly 0.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, major European indices were also trading with gains. Germany’s DAX advanced over 0.9 per cent, London’s FTSE 100 added almost 0.8 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was trading over 0.2 per cent up, when reports last came in