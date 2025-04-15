Final Trade April 15: Markets shine in green

Sensex vaults 1,578 pts, Nifty climbs to 23,329 led by pvt banks

BIZ DESK

The benchmark domestic equity indices today surged over two per cent amid positive global cues following temporary tariff relief on electronic goods by the US and hopes for additional tariff exemptions for auto sector. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, surged 1,578 points to close at 76,735. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 rose 500 points to settle at 23,329.



The broader market indices at the BSE also posted strong gains. The Mid-Cap index climbed three per cent and the Small-Cap index jumped 3.2 per cent.



In the Sensex index, 28 out of 30 companies ended in positive territory. Among the top gainers, IndusInd Bank rallied over 6.8 percent, Tata Motors as well as Larsen and Toubro, both gained 4.5 percent each, and Axis Bank added more than 4.1 percent. Conversely, the two laggards were, ITC which decreased 0.36 percent, and Hindustan Unilever dropped 0.23 percent.



In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, all 21 sectors registered gains. Among the top gainers, Realty soared 5.8 percent, Industrials rose over 3.7 percent, and Capital Goods gained over 3.6 percent.



Overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as shares of 3,302 companies advanced, 785 declined, and 169 remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 48 companies hit their 52-week high, while 18 hit their 52-week low.