THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Meluri officially becomes 17th district of Nagaland

Nov 4, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Meluri, inhabited by the Pochury Naga tribe, has officially been declared as the 17th district of Nagaland.  The state government has announced the elevation of Meluri Sub-Division, currently part of Phek District, to a full-fledged district, with immediate effect.

A notification officially issued by Chief Secretary Dr J. Alam, on the 2nd of November, stated that the jurisdiction of the newly formed district will encompass the area previously designated as Meluri Sub-Division. This move, aimed at improving governance and development in the region, follows the Cabinet’s approval on November 1.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC orders transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla

Nov 5, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

By-polls in Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh rescheduled to Nov 20

Nov 5, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather elected as Speaker of the House

Nov 4, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC orders transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla

November 5, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

By-polls in Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh rescheduled to Nov 20

November 5, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

MiG-29 training flight ends in crash near Agra

November 4, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather elected as Speaker of the House

November 4, 2024