Meluri officially becomes 17th district of Nagaland

AMN/ WEB DESK

Meluri, inhabited by the Pochury Naga tribe, has officially been declared as the 17th district of Nagaland. The state government has announced the elevation of Meluri Sub-Division, currently part of Phek District, to a full-fledged district, with immediate effect.

A notification officially issued by Chief Secretary Dr J. Alam, on the 2nd of November, stated that the jurisdiction of the newly formed district will encompass the area previously designated as Meluri Sub-Division. This move, aimed at improving governance and development in the region, follows the Cabinet’s approval on November 1.