Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to face Vote of Confidence in Assembly on Feb 05

In Jharkhand, all preparations for the two-day Special session of the state Assembly have been put in place. The session will begin with the Governor’s address on 5th Feb 2024, Monday. The first day of the session will be a litmus test for the new Chief Minister Champai Soren who will seek a trust vote in the house.



The PMLA Court has also allowed former Chief Minister Hemant Soren to vote during the floor test. He has been refrained from talking to media or any outsider during this time.



Meanwhile, all the MLAs of JMM and Congress have returned to Ranchi from Hyderabad to participate in the floor test tomorrow. All the grand alliance parties have issued a whip for their MLAs to vote in favour of the government. Borio constituency MLA Lobin Hembrom also announced his support to the government on Sunday.