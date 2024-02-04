इंडियन आवाज़     04 Feb 2024 11:57:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah calls for making Judicial system accessible, affordable, and accountable

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@AmitShah

AMN WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stressed the need to make the Judicial system accessible, affordable, and accountable. Addressing the valedictory function of the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024 in New Delhi, Mr Shah said, that the way the scenario is changing on Sunday, the judiciary will also have to change. 

He said, that because of the cross-border challenges, the use of technology will have to be adopted in the entire process of justice. The Minister said the government has extensively used the technology in the three criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act. Mr Shah said that with the implementation of these three laws, India’s criminal Justice system will become the most modern system in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu said that India has emerged as a key stakeholder in the global discourse and has much to offer when it comes to international issues in justice delivery. The President expressed confidence that the Commonwealth, with its diversity and legacy, can show the rest of the world the way to address the common concerns in a spirit of cooperation. President Murmu emphasised that what is right and just is also logically sound. The President said, these qualities combine to define the moral order of a society. President Murmu said that when one speaks of ‘justice delivery’, one should keep in mind all aspects of it, including social justice.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

لال کرشن اڈوانی کو ملے گا بھارت رتن، وزیر اعظم مودی نے کیا اعلان ۔ #Advani

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج ملک کے سابق نائب وزیر اعظم اور بھ ...

غزہ: رفح میں گنجائش سے زیادہ پناہ گزینوں کی آمد سے وسائل پر دباؤ

غزہ کے علاقے خان یونس میں شدید لڑائی سے جان بچا کر ہزاروں لوگ ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart