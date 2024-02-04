Amit Shah calls for making Judicial system accessible, affordable, and accountable

@AmitShah

AMN WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stressed the need to make the Judicial system accessible, affordable, and accountable. Addressing the valedictory function of the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024 in New Delhi, Mr Shah said, that the way the scenario is changing on Sunday, the judiciary will also have to change.

He said, that because of the cross-border challenges, the use of technology will have to be adopted in the entire process of justice. The Minister said the government has extensively used the technology in the three criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act. Mr Shah said that with the implementation of these three laws, India’s criminal Justice system will become the most modern system in the world.



Speaking on the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu said that India has emerged as a key stakeholder in the global discourse and has much to offer when it comes to international issues in justice delivery. The President expressed confidence that the Commonwealth, with its diversity and legacy, can show the rest of the world the way to address the common concerns in a spirit of cooperation. President Murmu emphasised that what is right and just is also logically sound. The President said, these qualities combine to define the moral order of a society. President Murmu said that when one speaks of ‘justice delivery’, one should keep in mind all aspects of it, including social justice.