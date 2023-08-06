Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida observes moment of silence in ceremony to mark 78th anniversary of atomic bombing

AMN/ WEB DESK

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, observed a moment of silence during a ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan today. Mr Kishida said, Japan, as the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings in war, will continue efforts towards a nuclear-free world.

On August 6,1945, during World War II, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 1,40,000 deaths.

Every year on the 6th of August, people around the world reflect on the impact of nuclear warfare and the call for global unity towards peace and disarmament.