इंडियन आवाज़     06 Aug 2023 06:12:27      انڈین آواز
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida observes moment of silence in ceremony to mark 78th anniversary of atomic bombing

AMN/ WEB DESK

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, observed a moment of silence during a ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan today. Mr Kishida said, Japan, as the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings in war, will continue efforts towards a nuclear-free world.

On August 6,1945, during World War II, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 1,40,000 deaths.

Every year on the 6th of August, people around the world reflect on the impact of nuclear warfare and the call for global unity towards peace and disarmament.

خبرنامہ

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

ورلڈ بریسٹ فیڈنگ ویک: 1-7 اگست، اس سال تھیم ہے “آئیے کام کی جگہ پر دودھ پلائیں”BREASTFEEDING

بچے کی صحت اور بقا کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے دودھ پلانا سب سے مؤثر ...

