इंडियन आवाज़     06 Aug 2023 06:12:41      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rabindranath Tagore’s 82nd death anniversary being observed in Bangladesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Rabindranath Tagore’s 82nd death anniversary is being observed in Bangladesh today. According to the Gregorian calendar, Rabindranath died at the age of 80 on August 7 in 1941. But in Bangladesh, his death anniversary is observed on Sraban 22 of the Bengali calendar.

Rabindranath Tagore was the first non-European poet to win the Nobel Prize for literature. He won it for the English translation of “Gitanjali”, a collection of poems in 1913. Tagore has the rare honour to write a national anthem for the two countries — India’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and Bangladesh’s ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’.

Rabindranath left a profound mark on the culture of the Indian sub-continent, especially of Bengal through his music and the performing arts.

He spent a long time in then East Bengal, now Bangladesh. He composed many immortal poems and songs while staying at Shilaidaha in Kushtia, Shahzadpur in Sirajganj, and Patishar in Naogaon, all places now in Bangladesh.

To pay a befitting tribute to Gurudev Tagore, different organisations, namely Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Chhayanaut and others are organising special programmes in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

ورلڈ بریسٹ فیڈنگ ویک: 1-7 اگست، اس سال تھیم ہے “آئیے کام کی جگہ پر دودھ پلائیں”BREASTFEEDING

بچے کی صحت اور بقا کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے دودھ پلانا سب سے مؤثر ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart