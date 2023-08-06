India provides financial assistance of Rs 45 crore to support Sri Lanka’s digital identity project

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a significant stride towards bolstering Sri Lanka’s digital transformation, India has provided financial assistance of 45 crore rupees to support the island nation’s unique digital identity project. The step is likely to play a pivotal role in the successful implementation of Sri Lanka’s digitisation programme and will be propelled under the framework of Indian grant assistance.

The President’s office in Colombo confirmed the receipt of the funds from the Indian government on Friday, marking a crucial milestone in the partnership between the two nations. High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay handed over the cheque to Chief of Presidential Staff, Sagala Ratnayaka and State Minister of Technology, Kanaka Herath at the President’s secretariat.

The unique digital identity project holds immense promise for Sri Lanka, as it aims to revolutionize the country’s administrative infrastructure and pave the way for more streamlined and efficient service delivery to its citizens. The generous financial aid from India underscores the unwavering commitment of the neighboring nation to support Sri Lanka’s journey toward a digitally empowered future.