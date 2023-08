AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, eight people were killed, and four missing as a picnic boat capsized in a tributary of the Padma River in Munshiganj District. The accident occurred when a trawler carrying 46 people of a picnic party collided with a bulkhead at about 8 pm, said a police official on duty.

Divers from Dhaka rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operation, said the Fire Service Officer of Louhajang Station.