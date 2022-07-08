Japan’s former PM Abe reportedly without vital signs after being shot at..

BREAKING NEWS: Former Japan PM Abe dies at 5:03 p.m.: hospital NARA, Japan – Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead after being shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech in the western city of Nara two days ahead of a national election, a ruling party source said. Japan’s longest-serving leader was attacked by a 41-year-old man from behind at around 11:30 a.m. when he was speaking in front of Kintetsu Railway’s Yamato-Saidaiji Station, police said, adding he collapsed to the ground after two shots were hear