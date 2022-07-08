FreeCurrencyRates.com

Japan’s former PM Abe reportedly without vital signs after being shot at..

BREAKING NEWS: Former Japan PM Abe dies at 5:03 p.m.: hospital NARA, Japan – Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead after being shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech in the western city of Nara two days ahead of a national election, a ruling party source said. Japan’s longest-serving leader was attacked by a 41-year-old man from behind at around 11:30 a.m. when he was speaking in front of Kintetsu Railway’s Yamato-Saidaiji Station, police said, adding he collapsed to the ground after two shots were hear

Sports Minister reviews India’s preparation for the Commonwealth Games 

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sports minister Anurag Thakur reviewed country's preparation for the Commonwe ...

215-member strong contingent to represent India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India will be represented by the 215-member strong (108 men and 107 women) co ...

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Indian squad against West Indies

The Selection Committee has selected the team for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Shikhar ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

تیل برآمد کرنے والے ممالک کی تنظیم اوپیک کے سیکرٹری جنرل کا انتقال

تیل برآمد کرنے والے دنیا کے بڑے ممالک کی تنظیم اوپیک کے نائجی ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

