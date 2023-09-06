इंडियन आवाज़     06 Sep 2023 10:35:43      انڈین آواز

Japanese PM Fumio delivers an address to leaders attending Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit meetings in Indonesia

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio delivered an address to the leaders attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit meetings in Indonesia. This year commemorates the 50th anniversary of friendship and cooperation between Japan and ASEAN.

In his speech, Kishida expressed Japan’s desire to seize the occasion and pass on the enduring friendship to the next generation. During the meeting, Kishida is expected to have called for enhanced cooperation in a wide range of areas, including infrastructure investment and digital technology. The Prime Minister is also believed to have explained that the treated and diluted water being released into the ocean from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is safe.

