Janmashtami being celebrated in Bangladesh

The Hindu community in Bangladesh is celebrating Janmashtami on Wednesday, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, with due religious fervour. Krishana devotees in many areas of Dhaka took out processions to celebrate janmashtami.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh. President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages greeted the members of the Hindu community on the eve of the occasion.

Gulshan Banani-Baridhara Bashundhara Janmashtami Organising Committee organised a two-day programme on Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate Janmashtami in Dhaka. Various Hindu temples in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh are also celebrating Janmashtami with religious fervour and devotion to Lord Sri krishna.

On September 07, Thursday, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) is organising Bhajan and Harinaam Sankirtan, Cultural programme and discussion meeting at International Convention City, Basundhara, Dhaka.

