Bharat Biotech gets permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials for its vaccine for children
COVID: US relaxes mask rules for fully vaccinated people
Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr amid COVID restrictions
Over 70 killed as Israel, Palestinians exchange worst violence in years
India Should urge Israel to abstain from aggression : Muslim Leaders
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 May 2021 07:25:24      انڈین آواز

Jamia launches e-Prospectus for 2021-2022, introduces 8 new courses, 4 departments

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today launched e-Prospectus for the academic session 2021-2022. The prospectus containing information about admission to various Undergraduate, Postgraduate, B.Tech., B.Arch., Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Postgraduate Diploma courses has been uploaded on the university’s website www.jmi.ac.in and portal of the Controller of Examinations – www.jmicoe.in.

The online application form may be submitted upto 30th June, 2021. In case of any mistake while submitting online application, the same may be edited from 1st July to 5th July, 2021 while Admit Card shall be issued from 15th July, 2021 onwards.

The Entrance Test for 134 courses will start from 26th July, 2021 to 28th August, 2021 and the last date for submitting Qualifying Exam result is 30th September, 2021.

Notice regarding entrance test of part time, certificate, diploma and advanced diploma in language courses will be issued separately later.

The dates mentioned above are subject to change under prevailing pandemic situation. Any update pertaining to the change in date will be uploaded on the university’s website. Candidates seeking admission in JMI are required to visit university’s official website from time to time.

The university is launching 8 new courses from the coming academic session:

1) Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture

2) B.A. (Hons.) French and Francophone Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies

3) B.A. (Hons.) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies

4) M.Sc. Environmental Science & Management

5) M.A. Mass Media (Hindi) in the Department of Hindi

6) P.G. Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English

7) P.G. Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi

8) MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Management)

The university is also starting four new departments from the coming session, namely, (1) Department of Design and Innovation (2) Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies (3) Department of Foreign Languages and (4) Department of Environmental Sciences.

JMI Vice Chancellor, Prof. Najma Akhtar, on this occasion, said “JMI has become an ensemble of a multilayered educational system which covers all aspects of schooling, under-graduate, post-graduate, Ph.D. and post-doctoral education. With 9 faculties of learning, 39 teaching and research departments, over 30 centres of learning and research, 190 courses, approximately 800 faculty members and more than 20000 students we attract brightest young minds from all over the country. They use creative space of JMI to actualize their potential. JMI today holds the torch of illumination giving shape to ideas and fostering innovation. Living up to the promises of the founding fathers, we strive to realize our vision “to create a human universe that offers inclusiveness, equity, fellowship, justice and peace for one and all”.

PRESS RELEASE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz