Jamia: 74% candidates appear in class 11th entrance test

AMN / NEW DELHI

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today conducted entrance test for admission to class 11th Science stream in various schools run by the university. About 74 percent candidates out of the total 12566 applicants appeared in the entrance test conducted at 31 test centres across the national capital.

Out of the 31 test centres, 15 were setup on the university campus while 16 others were created at different private schools across the national capital.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said that turning up of such a large number of candidates even in the Covid-19 pandemic period reflects the value of JMI in the eyes of the applicants and others.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated the organising team including the Controller of Examination, Deans coordinating the exam and other staff for successful organisation of the test.

All Covid-19 related guidelines and protocols are being followed during entrance tests. Examination Centres were sanitised a day before the exam and candidates were asked to bring their own water bottle and pocket size hand sanitizer.

Examinees were allowed to enter examination centres while following social distancing norms, with proper face masks and temperature check. Seating arrangements inside the examination halls were also made following the social distancing norms.

Waiting areas for parents/guardians have also been created at various test centres on the university campus with chairs to sit, pedestal fans etc.

Entrance test for admission to class 11th Arts and Commerce will be conducted tomorrow and days after tomorrow respectively.