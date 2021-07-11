Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, says ‘traditional barriers of religion are slowly dissipating’
Privacy policy on hold till enactment of data privacy law: WhatsApp
Govt appeals to people not to lower guard as threat of Coronavirus is not over
Don’t act on notices to CAA protestors for recovering damages: SC to UP govt
Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic to face Matteo Berrettini in men’s final
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2021 04:20:27      انڈین آواز

Jamia: 74% candidates appear in class 11th entrance test

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today conducted entrance test for admission to class 11th Science stream in various schools run by the university. About 74 percent candidates out of the total 12566 applicants appeared in the entrance test conducted at 31 test centres across the national capital.

Out of the 31 test centres, 15 were setup on the university campus while 16 others were created at different private schools across the national capital.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said that turning up of such a large number of candidates even in the Covid-19 pandemic period reflects the value of JMI in the eyes of the applicants and others.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated the organising team including the Controller of Examination, Deans coordinating the exam and other staff for successful organisation of the test.

All Covid-19 related guidelines and protocols are being followed during entrance tests. Examination Centres were sanitised a day before the exam and candidates were asked to bring their own water bottle and pocket size hand sanitizer.

Examinees were allowed to enter examination centres while following social distancing norms, with proper face masks and temperature check. Seating arrangements inside the examination halls were also made following the social distancing norms.

Waiting areas for parents/guardians have also been created at various test centres on the university campus with chairs to sit, pedestal fans etc.

Entrance test for admission to class 11th Arts and Commerce will be conducted tomorrow and days after tomorrow respectively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women’s Cricket: India beat England by 8 runs

Indian women beat hosts England by eight runs in a thrilling match, leveling the T20 series 1-1 at Hove tongih ...

Novak Djokovic clinches his 6th Wimbledon Tennis title

World no.1 Novak Djokovic won his 20th career Grand Slam title on Sunday, tying Roger Federer’s and Rafael N ...

Every match is important so I will take it match by match. : PV Sindhu

By Harpal Singh Bedi Medal contender PV Sindhu feels that she has received a good draw at the Tokyo Games b ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا وائرس کے خلاف لڑائی میں احتیاط کم نہ کریں،حکومت کی اپیل

حکومت نے لوگوں سے پُرزور اپیل کی ہے کہ وہ کورونا وائرس کے خلا ...

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz