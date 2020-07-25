COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
Jamaat expresses concerns over DMC report on Delhi riots

AMN / NEW DELHI

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has expressed deep concerns over Delhi Minorities Commission Report on North East Delhi riots and the state of Indian economy.

At a press conference, JIH Vice President Muhammad Salim Engineer said:  “we are highly concerned at the shocking details provided in the report. It mentions that ‘partisanship and bias on the part of the police and government have led to the abject failure of duty and of the law and order machinery in the capital of India”.

The report states that the violence was ‘organized’ and had a ‘systematic pattern’. We concur with the findings of the report and support its recommendations, namely – to file a petition seeking constitution of a five-member independent committee to investigate the riots. There must be proper and prompt action for non-registration of FIRs in all cases where complaints were not converted into FIRs. The statements of victims should be recorded under Section 164 of CrPC.

Her said that protection to witnesses and victims must be provided along with review of charge sheets filed by the police. The extent of complicity or abdication of duty by the police during the violence should also be established.

Speaking about the economy, the Jamaat Vice President said: “Experts predict that for the first time in our recent history, our GDP will actually contract. This is going to push millions of our poor, marginalized into the lap of poverty, and will nullify the fruits of decades of economic growth.

Jamaat-e-Islami is dismayed by the lackluster response of the government to this unprecedented economic challenge. The Rs. 20 lakh crores Atmanirbhar package does not contain any substantial stimulus and therefore will not boost demand, which the nation desperately needs. The government seems reluctant to take up the route of direct cash transfer fearing the breach of fiscal deficit target and a negative appraisal by rating agencies. Jamaat hopes that the government will come out of its pretense of business-as-usual and launch a massive three-year plan to stimulate the economy and bring it back on track.

