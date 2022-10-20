https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2022 03:48:37      انڈین آواز

Jamaat-e-Islami condemns MHA’s consent to release Bilkis Bano rapists

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / New Delhi

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has condemned the Ministry of Home Affair’s consent to release Bilkis Bano rapists.

In a statement to the media, condemning the MHA’s consent to release Bilkis Bano rapists, JIH Vice President Prof Salim Engineer said:” By agreeing with the Gujarat government under its amended remission policy for the release of 11 men convicted of gangraping a pregnant Bilkis Bano and murdering 14 members of her family, including her 3-year-old daughter in the post-Godhra violence in 2002, the MHA has given the impression that it sides with criminals and rapists and not with the victim. This exposes its hollow claims to be the defender of women’s rights and empowerment. It has not only hurt Bilkis Bano and members of her family but also the deprived sections of our country. It is very unfortunate that in our system rapists are being honoured as was seen in the case of Unnao, Kathua and Hathras.It seems that reaping political dividends by appeasing a particular vote bank is more important for the ruling dispensation than justice. We condemn the decision and hope the apex court intervenes in the matter to reverse this grave injustice carried out under the guise of official government policy.”

The JIH Vice President said: “It has come to light that the Superintendent of Police, CBI, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai, and the Special Civil Judge (CBI), City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay had opposed the early release of the prisoners. It is regrettable that the MHA still approved of the remission of these convicts despite knowing that they were guilty of the most heinous crimes like rape and murder. If the government is defending its decision that the release was as per law then it must realize that this move is likely to embolden criminals and rapists. They will be confident of being bailed out by the system sooner or later despite committing the most heinous crimes. Media reports indicate that all 11 convicts were given the benefit of parole, furlough, and temporary bail to the extent of 1000 days during their jail tenure. This shows that the Gujarat government considered them to be heroes and worthy of all possible leniency and patronage. How these convicts are being felicitated and lauded by some groups is quite reprehensible. The entire episode undeniably sets a dangerous precedent that will shake the foundations of our justice delivery system. It is bound to affect our reputation in the international community. The rapists and killers in the Bilkis Bano case must not be released if we want to preserve democracy and the rule of law.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian javelin thrower DP Manu bags gold in men’s event at National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru

AMN Indian javelin thrower DP Manu has won Gold medal in the men’s javelin with a best throw of 81.23 met ...

Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy win their respective matches to enter Denmark Open round of 16

AMNLakshya Sen defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in Denmark Open badminton by 21-16, 21-12 in men ...

ISSF World Championship: Indian junior women’s team clinches 10m air pistol gold medal

AMN India’s junior women’s 10m air pistol team comprising Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh wo ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart