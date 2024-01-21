इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2024 01:54:03      انڈین آواز
Jaishankar meets his Palestinian counterpart Dr. Riyad al-Maliki in Uganda

INDIA’S External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met his Palestinian counterpart Dr. Riyad al-Maliki in Uganda’s Kampala on Saturday. Both Ministers had a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. They exchanged views on its humanitarian and political dimensions. Dr Jaishankar reiterated India’s support for a two-state solution.

The Minister also met Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Philippines, Enrique Manalo and assessed the developments in trade, investment and security partnership. They discussed matters pertaining to security, stability and rule of law in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremasinghe on the sidelines of the NAM Summit. Dr Jaishankar appreciated the continued guidance of Mr Wickremasinghe for the advancement of India-Sri Lanka bilateral initiatives. The External Affairs Minister said, India’s commitment is reflected in its Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policy.

Dr Jaishankar also met his Ugandan counterpart General Odongo Jeje. The External Affairs Minister thanked Mr Jeje for the excellent arrangements for the NAM Summit. He assured India’s wholehearted support for Uganda’s Chairship. Both leaders noted the progress in the bilateral cooperation since Dr Jaishankar’s visit in April last year. The External Affairs Minister said, direct flights, training and exchanges and commencement of the National Forensic Sciences University NFSU campus are among notable developments.

The Minister will travel to Nigeria on a three-day official visit tomorrow to co-chair the 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart and meet other leaders. He will also inaugurate the 3rd edition of Nigeria-India Business Council meeting, deliver a speech at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, interact with CII Business delegates and inaugurate the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. He will also chair the regional conference of Indian Heads of Missions. India and Nigeria have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. This is Dr Jaishankar’s first visit to Nigeria which will further consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries.

