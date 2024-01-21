Free movement of people through India- Myanmar border to be restricted, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that free movement of people through the India-Myanmar border will be restricted. He said the border between the two countries will be fenced like the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Attending the passing out parade of Assam Police commandos in Guwahati, Mr. Shah said that fencing work on the India-Myanmar border will start soon. Union Home Minister said that the law and order situation has improved considerably in the country under the Modi regime. He said that internal security has improved drastically under Prime Minister Narendra Modi while during the Congress rule it was very problematic. Mr. Shah further said that almost all the insurgent groups laid down arms in Assam.

Mr. Shah said the consecration of Ram Temple is a matter of pride for all the country men and it would be the beginning of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dreamt of, making India a developed country by 2047.