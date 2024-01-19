इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2024 02:21:31      انڈین آواز
Jaishankar holds ‘frank’ conversation with Maldivian counterpart amid diplomatic row

EAM Jaishankar holds ‘frank’ conversation with Maldivian counterpart amid diplomatic row

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer in Uganda’s Kampal on the sidelines of the NAM Summit 2024.

During the meeting, Jaishankar said, he had a frank conversion with Zameer on bilateral relations between India and Maldives.

“Met Maldives FM Moosa Zameer today in Kampala. A frank conversation on India-Maldives ties. Also discussed NAM-related issues,” Jaishankar posted on ‘X’.

His Maldivian counterpart also posted about the meeting and said that they exchanged views.on the ongoing high-level discussions on withdrawal of Indian troops from Maldives.

“We exchanged views on the ongoing high-level discussions on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel, as well as expediting the completion of ongoing development projects in the Maldives, and cooperation within SAARC and NAM. We are committed to further strengthening and expanding our cooperation,” Zameer said.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of Indian and Maldives comes amid strained diplomatic ties between the two historically connected neighbours.

The ties which began deteriorating soon after pro-China Mohamed Muizzu’s election as Maldives President took a further hit after several Maldivian ministers used derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s Lakshadweep visit.

India raised strong protest and summoned Maldivian envoy to the office of foreign ministry in Delhi.

After outrage and criticism from all quarters, including the archipelagic country’s Opposition leaders, the Maldivian government suspended three ministers and clarified the remarks were made by them in their personal capacity.

