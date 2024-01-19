इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2024 12:49:39      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India expresses deep concern over attacks on commercial ships in crucial Red Sea route

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

INDIA’S External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said that India is deeply concerned about the current situation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Briefing media in New Delhi, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, it is an important shipping lane not just for India, but also for the world. He said, New Delhi has its own interests there, which are being impacted.

He added that Indian Navy is patrolling the area and is trying to secure the sea lanes so that economic interests are not impacted. Commercial ships using the crucial Red Sea shipping route have faced attacks over the past weeks from Yemen-based Houthis rebels.

On Qatar court commuting death sentence to eight Indians, the spokesperson said Indian Ambassador along with the embassy officials, met the eight detained. He added that the legal team is looking into the appeal aspect and there is a period of 60 days within which they have to file this appeal. He said that now the matter will go to the court of cassation.

Replying to a question on Maldives, Mr Jaiswal said India-Maldives High Level Core Group held discussions earlier this month on finding mutually workable solutions. He added that this is an ongoing discussion, and things will go forward in the next meeting of the core group.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart