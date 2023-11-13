इंडियन आवाज़     13 Nov 2023 10:10:47      انڈین آواز

Jaishankar holds talks with UK’s new foreign secretary David Cameron

Exchanges views on West Asia, Ukraine

External affairs minister S Jaishankar with UK's newly appointed foreign secretary David Cameron. (X/S Jaishankar)

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Britain’s newly appointed foreign secretary David Cameron.

Jaishankar took to social media platform X to share details of the meeting. “A pleasure to meet UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron this afternoon on his first day in office. Congratulated him on his appointment. Held a detailed discussion on realizing the full potential of our strategic partnership”, Jaishankar posted.

“Also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia, the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to working with him closely”, he added.

David Cameron, who served as Britain’s prime minister from 2010 to 2016 before stepping down after losing the Brexit referendum, was appointed as the new foreign secretary.

His appointment comes after British PM Rishi Sunak sacked Suella Braverman as the home secretary and replacing her with James Cleverly.

Braverman was sacked days after it emerged that her controversial newspaper article attacking the Metropolitan Police was published without clearance from her boss.

