Election Commission asks political parties to submit in details of electoral bonds

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission has asked political parties to submit in sealed cover the details of electoral bonds received by them till September this year. They have been directed to send the details by tomorrow.

This came following the direction of the Supreme Court that all political parties should give particulars of electoral bonds received by them till 30 September 2023 in sealed cover to the Commission. In its letter to the President of all political parties, the poll body said all parties which have ever received any donation by way of electoral bonds, are to furnish the details of the donations along with details of the donors against each bond and the amount as well as the full particulars of the credit received against each bond.

