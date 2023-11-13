इंडियन आवाज़     13 Nov 2023 10:11:04      انڈین آواز

Manipur: Govt Declares Nine Meitei Extremist Groups Unlawful for Five Years

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Ministry has declared nine Meitei extremist organisations that mostly operate in Manipur as unlawful associations for a period of five years.

These organisations include Peoples’ Liberation Army and its political wing, the Revolutionary Peoples’ Front (RPF), the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing, Kangleipak Communist Party and its armed wing, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), the Coordination Committee (CorCom) and the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak, (ASUK).

Home Ministry said in a notification that these Meitei Extremist organisations have been engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India and attacking and killing the security forces, the police and civilians in Manipur. Centre said these organisations are indulging in acts of intimidation, extortion and looting of civilian population for collection of funds for their organisations.

The notification said Centre is of the opinion that the activities of these Meitei Extremist organisations are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India. 

