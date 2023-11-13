Rescue Operations Continue in Uttarakhand Tunnel; Workers Safe Inside, Adequate Food and Oxygen Provided

Relief and rescue work is underway in the Silkyara under construction Tunnel on the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district Uttarakhand for the second day today. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said that all the workers are safe inside the tunnel and they are being provided adequate food and oxygen through pipes.

State Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha said it would take about 24 hours to rescue the workers trapped in the tunnel. He said the work of removing the debris inside the tunnel is being done rapidly. Mr. Sinha said that a plan is being made to take the workers out safely by putting big pipes inside the tunnel.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it is the government’s top priority to rescue the workers.