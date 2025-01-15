J-K: MMU condemns disrespectful remarks against Companions of Prophet (PBUH)

Srinagar

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, has expressed grave concern over attempts to disrupt communal harmony and brotherhood in the region by stoking sectarian tensions. It said that recent derogatory remarks reportedly made by an individual against the revered companions and Khulafa-e-Rashideen (may Allah be pleased with them) are deeply hurtful and unacceptable.

The companions of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) hold an exalted status in Islam, and any disrespect towards them is a grave affront to the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah and cannot be tolerated Such statements are not only against the spirit of Islamic teachings but also serve as a deliberate attempt to divide our community, which has a long-standing tradition of unity and mutual respect in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

The MMU strongly condemned such actions and called upon members of all sects to exercise wisdom, restraint, and mutual respect in their speech and actions.

Islam teaches us to maintain unity and avoid actions that sow discord among Muslims. We urge religious scholars and leaders across all sects to guide their followers towards preserving the sanctity of the faith and upholding the values of brotherhood, the statement said.

It also urged authorities to take immediate and appropriate action against those responsible for making such inflammatory remarks to prevent further disruption of peace and communal harmony in the region.

The MMU reiterated its commitment to fostering unity, understanding, and peaceful coexistence in Jammu and Kashmir and calls on all sections of society to reject divisive rhetoric and work collectively towards strengthening our shared bonds.

It also urged all to refrain from posting, sharing, or amplifying content that promotes sectarian hatred or disrupts unity of Ummah. GK news