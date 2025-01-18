JPC on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 to hold discussions in Bihar

AMN

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will hold discussions at Patna in Bihar today.

The Committee, chaired by Senior MP Jagdambika Pal, will hold consultations with different stakeholders including representatives of State Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards. These consultations and examinations aim to refine the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, which governs the management of lakhs of registered Waqf properties across the country.

Since the constitution of the JPC on the matter, the Committee has visited several cities across the country to hear the views, suggestions and submissions of different stakeholders. During its three-day visit scheduled till the 21st of this month, the Parliamentary Committee team will also visit Kolkata and Lucknow.