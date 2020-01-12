FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jan 2020 12:41:24      انڈین آواز
Ad

J-K: 3 Militants including Hizb commander killed in Pulwama

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

Three terrorists including a top Hizb commander were killed by security forces in an encounter in Tral Subdivision of Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir today. The operation concluded whileas arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

Addressing media persons in Srinagar, Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar described the killing of top Hizb commander Hammad Khan alongwith his two accomplices in Tral area a big success in pursuit of anti terrorism fight in Jammu & Kashmir.

The IG said, the gunfight broke out between terrorists and the joint security forces in Gulshanpora area early morning today. He also confirmed the arrest of J&K Police cop turned Hizbul commander Naveed Babu and a police officer. Replying queries, Mr Kumar said, J&K police is investigating the collaboration of arrested DSP Davinder Singh.

The IG further said that FIR has been registered against the DSP at Wanpoh Police Station in Kulgam district. During search operation, one AK-47 rifle & some grenades were recovered from the residence of the DSP in Srinagar. The DSP was on way to Chandigarh along with Naveed and his accomplice when they were arrested yesterday.

Mr Kumar informed that Naveed was involved in 17 cases and was close aide of Hizb Operational Commander Riyaz Naikoo. Security sources said, NIA is likely to take over the case of DSP Davinder Singh soon after the preliminary Investigation by J&K Police.

Naved is accused to be involved in the killing of Apple traders of Valley and those from outside states soon after the abrogation of Articles 370. He is also being held responsible for the killing of non local labourers in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Indian squad announced for ICC Women’s T-20 World Cup

Harman Preet Kaur-led India squad was announced in Mumbai on Sunday for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Austr ...

Football Delhi launches first ever U-17 Khelo India Girls Football League

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi In a bid to bring the game of football closer to the women and provide a stru ...

Football: TRAU beat Indian Arrows to continue upsurge under Dimitriou

HSB / Goa Tiddim Road Athletic Union ( TRAU) registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over All India Football F ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!