J-K: 3 Militants including Hizb commander killed in Pulwama

AGENCIES

Three terrorists including a top Hizb commander were killed by security forces in an encounter in Tral Subdivision of Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir today. The operation concluded whileas arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

Addressing media persons in Srinagar, Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar described the killing of top Hizb commander Hammad Khan alongwith his two accomplices in Tral area a big success in pursuit of anti terrorism fight in Jammu & Kashmir.

The IG said, the gunfight broke out between terrorists and the joint security forces in Gulshanpora area early morning today. He also confirmed the arrest of J&K Police cop turned Hizbul commander Naveed Babu and a police officer. Replying queries, Mr Kumar said, J&K police is investigating the collaboration of arrested DSP Davinder Singh.

The IG further said that FIR has been registered against the DSP at Wanpoh Police Station in Kulgam district. During search operation, one AK-47 rifle & some grenades were recovered from the residence of the DSP in Srinagar. The DSP was on way to Chandigarh along with Naveed and his accomplice when they were arrested yesterday.

Mr Kumar informed that Naveed was involved in 17 cases and was close aide of Hizb Operational Commander Riyaz Naikoo. Security sources said, NIA is likely to take over the case of DSP Davinder Singh soon after the preliminary Investigation by J&K Police.

Naved is accused to be involved in the killing of Apple traders of Valley and those from outside states soon after the abrogation of Articles 370. He is also being held responsible for the killing of non local labourers in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370.