13 Jan 2020
J-K POLICE Probe DSP Davinder Singh connection with terrorists

Published On:

DSP Devinder Singh will be treated like a terrorist: J&K police

AGENCIES

A day after Jammu and Kashmir DSP Devinder Singh was arrested along with two terrorists of Pakistan-based terror group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Sunday (January 12) said that Singh will be dealt as a “terrorist”.

The senior police officer, posted with the strategic anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport, was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said here on Sunday.

Addressing media persons in Srinagar, Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said, J&K police is investigating the collaboration of arrested DSP Davinder Singh.

“The police officer (Singh) has worked on several anti-militancy operations. But the circumstances under which he was arrested yesterday when he was driving the car with militants towards Jammu is a heinous crime. That is why he is being treated at par with the militants,” the IGP said.

The IG further said that FIR has been registered against the DSP at Wanpoh Police Station in Kulgam district. During search operation, one AK-47 rifle & some grenades were recovered from the residence of the DSP in Srinagar. The DSP was on way to Chandigarh along with Naveed and his accomplice when they were arrested yesterday.

Mr Kumar informed that Naveed was involved in 17 cases and was close aide of Hizb Operational Commander Riyaz Naikoo. Security sources said, NIA is likely to take over the case of DSP Davinder Singh soon after the preliminary Investigation by J&K Police.

Naved is accused to be involved in the killing of Apple traders of Valley and those from outside states soon after the abrogation of Articles 370. He is also being held responsible for the killing of non local labourers in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370.

