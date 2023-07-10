ISRO to transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle to private sector

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to the private sector amid growing demand for small satellites. The space agency has decided to opt for the bidding route to transfer the mini-rocket to the industry, a senior official said, reports AIR.

The official said, ISRO will be transferring the SSLV completely to the private sector, not just the manufacturing, but full transfer.

Small rockets, such as the SSLV, target nanosatellites that weigh less than 10 kg and micro-satellites, which weigh less than 100 kg, and offer on-demand launch services, without requiring clients to wait for larger rockets to carry them as co-passengers.

Last year, the ISRO awarded a contract to build five polar satellite launch vehicles, its warhorse rocket with 54 successful launches, to a consortium of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen and Toubro.

A recent report prepared by the Indian Space Association and consultancy firm EY India said commercial satellite launch services can see India’s domestic space industry contribute 13 billion US dollars to the economy by 2025.