Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, to launch from Sriharikota this week

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s upcoming lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota this week. Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh in an interview on 9th July 2023, Sunday said that this will make India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon’s surface. The Minister further added that the mission aims to demonstrate India’s capabilities in soft landing and roving on the lunar surface. He added the mission will provide also valuable images with a rover equipped with multiple cameras and conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The Minister expressed confidence that Chandrayaan-3 will operate at the next level as it holds great significance following the discoveries made by its predecessor, Chandrayaan-1, including the presence of water on the Moon’s surface.