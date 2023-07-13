Countdown begins for launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission from Sriharikota

AMN

The countdown for India’s third moon mission is progressing smoothly in the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota. LVM -3 is all kept ready to carry on with the Chandrayaan-3 Mission tomorrow at 2.35 pm. The 48-hour weather cast is also at satisfactory levels for the launch schedule. Last-minute checks are carried out even as liquid and cryogenic stages are being filled.



India’s heavy-lift rocket LVM3 weighing 642 tons will carry Chandrayaan3 and inject it into space at around 16 minutes after take off. The satellite will travel in an elliptical path ensuring its correct path to reach the moon in a month’s time travelling a three lakh 84 thousand kilometre distance. The lander carried by the spacecraft is expected to make a soft landing after thirty days.