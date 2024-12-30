ISRO to launch two satellites tonight to demonstrate docking and undocking of spacecraft in orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) is all set with its Space Docking experiment known as the SpaDex mission. Its powerhorse rocket PSLV C60 will lift off tonight from spaceport Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Two satellites – SDX01 called also Chaser and SDX02 called Target – will be placed into a 470 km circular orbit at 55-degree inclination with a local time cycle of about 66 days. Both Target and Chaser satellites will be placed in the same orbit at a distance of 10 to 20 km.

The SpaDex Space Docking experiment once successful will establish India as the country that can successfully undertake human spaceflight and satellite servicing missions. This is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission that will enable India to plan a mission to the Moon and build its own Bhartiya Antriksh Station where the satellite can dock and get back to Earth. In space docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required for common mission objectives. This needs precision in inter-satellite separation, velocity and navigation, transfer of electric power between two docked spacecraft, composite spacecraft control, and payload operations after undocking. India will be the fourth country to master docking and undocking technology.