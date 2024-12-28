The Indian Awaaz

ISRO to Launch SpaDeX Mission on Dec 30

Dec 29, 2024

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its Space Docking Experiment, SpaDeX, on Monday. In an interview, Minister of State for Space Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that ISRO’s year-end mission will be a historic one as it will seek the rare feat of docking or merging two satellites in space. Dr. Singh said that the SpaDeX mission will mark India’s entry into the exclusive league of nations capable of mastering space docking. He underscored that a unique approach, the PSLV rocket, will launch two satellites equipped with indigenous technology, the ‘Bhartiya Docking System,’ to demonstrate this complex feat.

