Govt launches India’s first-of-its-kind anti-pesticide bodysuit Kisan Kavach

Dec 18, 2024
Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches India’s first-of-its-kind anti-pesticide bodysuit Kisan Kavach

AMN

Science and Technology Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched India’s first-of-its-kind anti-pesticide bodysuit, Kisan Kavach in New Delhi.

In a statement, the Science and Technology Ministry said that this bodysuit is designed to protect farmers from the harmful effects of pesticide exposure. It said that the washable suit offers protection against pesticide-induced toxicity, which often leads to severe health complications, including breathing disorders, and vision loss.

Speaking at a Press Conference, Dr Singh said that the Kisan Kavach is a groundbreaking solution addressing a critical gap in farmers’ safety. He said that with initiatives like Kisan Kavach, the government is not only safeguarding farmers but also advancing towards climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable development. The event also saw the distribution of the first batch of Kisan Kavach suits to farmers

