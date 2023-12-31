ISRO begins countdown for launch of PSLV-C58

@isro

The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C58 has been started by ISRO on Sunday (31st December 2023) . ISRO is set to kick off 2024 with a remarkable milestone, as they plan to launch XPoSat aboard PSLV’s 60th flight on January 1. The launch is scheduled at 09.10 am from the first launch pad SDSC-SHAR, Sriharokota.



This PSLV-C58 Mission of ISRO will launch the XPOSAT Satellite into an Eastward low inclination orbit. After injection of XPOSAT, the PS4 stage will be re-started to reduce the orbit into 350 km circular orbit to maintain in 3-axis stabilized mode for Orbital Platform (OP) experiments.



XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) is the first dedicated scientific satellite from ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. It also carries out long term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic X-ray sources in the energy band 0.8-15keV(kilo electron volt) by XSPECT payload. It carries two payloads namely POLIX means (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT which means (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing). POLIX is realized by Raman Research Institute and XSPECT is by Space Astronomy Group of URSC.

This PSLV-C58 mission reaffirms ISRO’s unwavering commitment to advancing space exploration and technological innovation.