Centre declares ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA

File Pic

AMN

The Centre has declared the ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act-UAPA. In a social media post, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, the outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule. He said, the group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K. Mr Shah added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith.