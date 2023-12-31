इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2023 11:17:24      انڈین آواز

2,274 cadets including 907 girls to take part in NCC Republic Day Camp 2024

AMN

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024 commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantt with Sarva Dharma Puja on Saturday.

This year, a total of 2,274 cadets from various States and UTs will participate in the month-long camp. This year’s camp will see the largest participation of girls cadets with 907 girls. This diverse participation includes 122 cadets from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, apart from 171 from the North-Eastern Region, effectively portraying a microcosm of ‘Mini India’.

Ministry of Defence in a statement said that as part of the Youth Exchange Programme, the camp will also witness the participation of cadets and officers from 25 friendly countries including from Argentina, Botswana, Bhutan, Brazil, Czech Republic, Fiji, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Mauritius and Mozambique. In his address, Director General NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh called upon the cadets to participate wholeheartedly and derive maximum benefits from each activity in the camp.  The Republic Day Camp holds the fundamental aim of instilling a sense of patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities among the cadets.

