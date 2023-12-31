इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jan 2024 12:48:41      انڈین آواز

People across world welcome New Year 2024 at

@sudarsansand

AMN / WEB DESK

New Zealand and Australia became one of the first nations to ring in the New Year 2024. Thousands gathered at the Sky Tower in Auckland- New Zealand’s tallest structure, as it became the first major city in the world to celebrate the New Year. A 10-second countdown projected onto the base of the tower kicked off the dazzling firework display, which drew cheers and applause from revellers.

Huge crowds are gathering in Sydney in Australia for one of the world’s most spectacular New Year’s fireworks display. Eight tonnes of pyrotechnics will be launched from Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House.

As the clock ticks down to midnight today, cities and towns across India prepare to usher in the New Year with joy, enthusiasm, and a myriad of cultural celebrations. New Year’s Eve marks a time of reflection, hope, and the anticipation of a fresh start.

خبرنامہ

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

پہلوان ونیش پھوگٹ نے کھیل رتن، ارجن ایوارڈ واپس کرنے کا اعلان کر دیا۔ #Vinesh Phogat 

کشتی اولمپین ونیش پھوگاٹ نے منگل کو کہا کہ وہ ہندوستانی ریسل ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

