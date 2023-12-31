People across world welcome New Year 2024 at

AMN / WEB DESK

New Zealand and Australia became one of the first nations to ring in the New Year 2024. Thousands gathered at the Sky Tower in Auckland- New Zealand’s tallest structure, as it became the first major city in the world to celebrate the New Year. A 10-second countdown projected onto the base of the tower kicked off the dazzling firework display, which drew cheers and applause from revellers.



Huge crowds are gathering in Sydney in Australia for one of the world’s most spectacular New Year’s fireworks display. Eight tonnes of pyrotechnics will be launched from Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House.

As the clock ticks down to midnight today, cities and towns across India prepare to usher in the New Year with joy, enthusiasm, and a myriad of cultural celebrations. New Year’s Eve marks a time of reflection, hope, and the anticipation of a fresh start.