Israeli Prime Minister Acknowledges Heavy Toll in Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Gaza war has come at a very heavy price for his side. The military says over a dozen soldiers killed in the territory since Friday, bringing the total of the ground assault to 154. Saturday was one of its deadliest days  but the Israeli PM said there was no choice but to keep fighting.

Commenting on the latest Israeli troop deaths, Mr Netanyahu said that this is a very difficult day of fighting in Gaza. But he said his forces would continue with full force until the end, reiterating his goals of eliminating Hamas and ensuring the safe return of hostages held in Gaza. This will be a long war, the Israeli Prime Minister added.

خبرنامہ

ملک اور بیرون ملک کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے

بھارت سمیت دنیا بھر میں آج کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے۔ دن ...

فوج کے سربراہ جنرل نے فوج کی گاڑیوں پر گزشتہ ہفتے کے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے تناظر میں راجوری- پُنچھ سیکٹر میں صورتحال کا جائزہ لیا

فوج کے سربراہ جنرل منوج پانڈے نے راجوری- پُنچھ سیکٹر میں آج ص ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نےنئی دلی میں اپنی رہائش گاہ پر جموں و کشمیر کے طلبا کے ایک وفد سے بات چیت کی۔

@PIB_India وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلی میں اپنی رہائش گا ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

