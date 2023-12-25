Israeli Prime Minister Acknowledges Heavy Toll in Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Gaza war has come at a very heavy price for his side. The military says over a dozen soldiers killed in the territory since Friday, bringing the total of the ground assault to 154. Saturday was one of its deadliest days but the Israeli PM said there was no choice but to keep fighting.



Commenting on the latest Israeli troop deaths, Mr Netanyahu said that this is a very difficult day of fighting in Gaza. But he said his forces would continue with full force until the end, reiterating his goals of eliminating Hamas and ensuring the safe return of hostages held in Gaza. This will be a long war, the Israeli Prime Minister added.