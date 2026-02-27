The Indian Awaaz

Sheikh Hasina, 24 others face charge sheet in July uprising killing case

Feb 27, 2026

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) has filed a charge sheet against 25 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in a murder case linked to the July 2024 mass uprising.


The charge sheet, submitted on February 18 by ATU Sub-Inspector Israil Hossain, names former ministers Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, along with Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mohammad A Arafat, Mirza Azam and Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik.


According to the charge sheet, the accused “in collusion with one another and with common intention formed an unlawful assembly and, in pursuit of their shared objective, used force and violence.” By remaining present and instigating the act, they facilitated the killing, it said. Offences under Sections 143/326/302/114/109/34 of the Penal Code have been found prima facie established.


The case relates to the killing of Abujar Sheikh during an anti-discrimination student-public procession on July 19, 2024, in front of Baridhara General Hospital on Pragati Sarani in Gulshan. Investigators alleged that local Awami League and Jubo League leaders opened fire on the procession.


Abujar was first admitted to Evercare Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Metropolitan Hospital, where he died on July 27 while undergoing treatment. His mother, Chobi Khatun, filed the murder case at Gulshan Police Station on November 16, 2024, initially naming 27 accused. After investigation, the ATU filed charges against 25 of them. Gulshan Police Station’s general registration officer, Sub-Inspector Moktar Hossain, confirmed the development.

