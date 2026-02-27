2009 BDR carnage: Fresh probe indicts senior military, political figures

Last Updated on February 27, 2026 5:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Seventeen years after the February 25–26, 2009 Pilkhana carnage that killed 74 people, including 57 army officers, a fresh inquiry has found evidence implicating senior military officials and politicians, overturning earlier findings that blamed “years of pent-up anger” among rank-and-file soldiers over pay and treatment.

The mutiny began at the headquarters of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), now Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and spread nationwide. In 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs formed a seven-member National Independent Investigation Commission to re-examine the case amid criticism that the 2013 mass trial was a “facade of justice” and earlier probes were politically influenced. The panel submitted its report in November 2025 to then interim government chief adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Though not public, The Daily Star said it reviewed the report.

The commission named lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, former PM’s defence adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique and former army chief General Moeen U Ahmed, alleging involvement by the then ruling Awami League leadership.

Evidence against Tarique, Moeen: Testimony from current Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, then a major at Pilkhana, forms key evidence. He said he had positioned troops from the 46th Independent Infantry Brigade near Gate 4 and was ready to intervene.

Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Mubeen told the commission he had instructed Waker to take rooftop position and fire rocket shells at the gate. However, he said Tarique later ordered him not to intervene, questioning his authority. The report alleges Tarique bypassed the chain of command and explicitly blocked an assault, citing a “political resolution.” He had been alerted at 9:37 am by Major Md Zaedi Ahsan Habib, trapped in Darbar Hall.

Maj Gen Rezanur Rahman Khan testified he had authorised RAB units to move in and “open fire if necessary,” but Tarique redirected him to Jamuna and told him not to intervene. The report also says Tarique reprimanded Brig Gen Abdul Hakim Aziz for entering Pilkhana in an armoured vehicle and ordered mobile monitoring operations bypassing protocol.



Regarding Gen Moeen U Ahmed, the report says he attended an emergency cabinet meeting at Jamuna, supported political negotiations and failed to issue specific operational orders. Despite reports of officer deaths by noon, he ordered troops to withdraw two miles away, allegedly allowing killings and escape.

Evidence against Taposh, others: The commission termed Taposh a “key coordinator.” Incarcerated sepoy Selim Reza said Taposh met BDR personnel before the 2008 election to discuss grievances. Nayek Sheikh Shahidur Rahman claimed a secret planning meeting at Taposh’s residence attended by Sheikh Selim, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mirza Azam and mutiny leaders. He is the sole source of this allegation.

A sweeper, Abdul Hakim, said he saw Taposh meet jawans and DAD Syed Tauhidul Islam, later sentenced to death. Major Sumon Ahmed testified he saw Taposh, former IGP Nur Mohammed, Nanak and Mirza Azam enter and exit BDR HQ freely while the army was barred, and alleged Taposh distributed leaflets around 11:30 am. Subedar Major Gofran said then home minister Sahara Khatun asked mutineers whether they wanted Taposh or Nur Mohammed as director-general.



The report also reviewed the court-martial of five officers accused of plotting to assassinate Taposh in October 2009. It found “gross discrepancies,” noting they were forcibly disappeared, tortured at the Joint Interrogation Cell (“Aynaghar”) and framed. Brig Gen Imamul Huda admitted the officers appeared physically abused.

On February 23, the newly formed BNP government announced it would form yet another commission to reinvestigate the carnage to “ensure justice.”